Prince Harry : I feel let down by dad Prince Charles

Prince Harry said that he felt let down by his father Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.

He said his late mother Diana would have been angry and upset at the way the British royal family had treated his wife Meghan.

Harry told CBS in the blockbuster TV interview with Oprah Winfrey, that he would not have stepped back from the royal family had it not been for Meghan, because “I was trapped but didn’t know I was trapped.”

“I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar. He knows what the pain feels like,” Harry said of his father. “I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened.”

“My family literally cut me off financially,” Harry said. “But I’ve got what my mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this.”

Harry also said his father, heir to the British throne, had stopped taking his calls.

He denied blindsiding his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying he had too much respect for her.

“I had three conversations with my grandmother, and two conversations with my father before he stopped taking my calls. And then he said, can you put this all in writing?”

Asked why Charles had stopped taking his calls, Harry said:

“By that point I took matters into my own hands, it was like, I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well.”