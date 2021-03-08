Numbers of suspected homosexuals have been arrested following a raid by the police on Sunday in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police officers were said to have raided a hotel in the area, where the suspected gays were having a party. The Ukpo Police Division stormed the venue following a tip-off after trouble ensued at the party.

According to an indigene of the community, “The homosexuals were holding a party at the facility when trouble ensued, leading to invitation of policemen from the Ukpo Police Division.

“The suspects attempted fleeing in all directions when the policemen arrived, leading to the destruction of ceilings and other items in the hotel.

“The suspects were taken to the command’s anti-cult office in Ukpo for investigation.”

Numbers of the suspected gays arrested who are mostly men of different age brackets are undisclosed.

A police source said, “The officers arrested an undisclosed number of them, mostly men of different age brackets.”