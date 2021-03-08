MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and the former wife of the richest man in the world and Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried.

According to Forbes, Scott, who is now the world’s 22nd richest person, worth some $53 billion—courtesy of her divorce from Bezos, is now married to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher.

The marriage to Dan Jewett was mentioned in a post on the website for the philanthropic organisation The Giving Pledge, in which Jewett said he would be signing on to Scott’s commitment to give away most of her wealth.

Scott, 50, 2019’s divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage left her with a 4% stake in Amazon.

In December, Scott said she had donated over $4.1 billion in the four months prior to food banks and emergency relief funds amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

That followed donations of $1.7 billion last year to causes including racial equality, LGBTQ rights, public health and climate change.

“I join with the kindest and most thoughtful person I know in making this pledge, grateful for the exceptional privilege it will be to partner in giving away assets with the potential to do so much good when shared,” Jewett said in the post.

The Giving Pledge campaign was set up in 2010 by U.S. business tycoon Warren Buffett together with by Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda to encourage the world’s super-rich to give away most of their wealth to philanthropic causes.