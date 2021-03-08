From the inception of Stallion-Bajaj Alliance, the brand has been driven by one goal: to build a more inclusive workspace.

At its core is the plan to establish Africa’s first women-only assembly plant in Nigeria and significantly grow its female representation to 35% by the end of 2022.

In line with this vision, 40 women have been trained and integrated into the VON assembly plant in Lagos, Nigeria.

Women make up over half of the world’s population and are integral to the growth of the world economy.

The Stallion-Bajaj Alliance has put gender equality at the forefront of its SDGs.

For Stallion-Bajaj, International Women’s Day is a reminder that there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure more spaces are created for women to thrive.

It is a reminder for us to examine our processes and structures, to ensure wage gaps are closed, equal- opportunities are offered to women at all levels.

Mr Manish Rohtagi, the MD, Stallion-Bajaj Auto Keke LTD, speaking on their goal for the organisation during a press tour of the VON Assembling Plant, said, “To celebrate IWD this year, we will be welcoming a new set of female mechanics to the training program. This is in line with our goal to train and absorb 500 female technicians by 2022. To achieve this, we will be holding several more training sessions for female riders, female assemblers and female mechanics before the year runs out. ”

Ayomide Sanyaolu, one of the women assemblers when asked about the impact of the program said, “I am proud to be part of this exciting project. Being a member of the first cohort employed at the plant I have had to learn, fail and relearn. It has been a challenging but fulfilling period in my life. Seeing the end product of our work, the Keke’s on the road gives me joy and job satisfaction. I am grateful to be part of the process.”