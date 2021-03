By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Kwara Government has announced that the 10 grant-aided missionary schools will remain closed until further notice.

The decision was taken over the Hijab (religious veil) controversies.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Monday, said;

“The government, therefore, directs school children and teachers in the affected schools to remain at home until the contrary is announced.

”The government remains committed to fairness, pluralism, and respect for the law and rights of every citizen at all times,” she said.

The 10 schools were on Feb.19, closed down temporarily over the Hijab controversy in the state.

A committee was set up by the government to find a solution to the issue.

However, on Feb. 26, the state government announced March 8, for the reopening of all the closed schools, after stakeholders agreed in a meeting held that Hijab should be accepted as part of school uniform in schools.

The affected schools are C&S College Sabo Oke, St. Anthony Secondary School, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Surulere Baptist Secondary School, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Other schools are CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School Maraba.