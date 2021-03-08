Ebola: 2,167 people vaccinated in Guinea, DRC

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says no fewer than 2, 167 people have been vaccinated in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Ebola.

WHO Regional Office for Africa stated this in Ebola Outbreak Situation Report posted on its twitter @ WHOAFRO.

According to the UN health agency, 1,804 people have been vaccinated in Guinea while 1,083 people have been vaccinated in DRC.

Giving the breakdown of the cases, WHO stated 18 cases had been reported in Guinea while nine people have reported death from the number.

“We have traced 427 contacts and 81 per cent of the contacts are being monitored while 1,804 people vaccinated will help to prevent the spread’’.

Similarly, the UN global health agency said that 11 cases had been reported in DRC, four reported deaths, 643 contacts traced and 87 per cent of the contacts are monitored.

Earlier, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, has expressed concern over the resurgence of Ebola in the two countries.

“WHO is ramping up readiness and response efforts to this potential resurgence of Ebola in West Africa, a region which suffered so much from Ebola in 2014,’’ Moeti said.

NAN