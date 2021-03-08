Breaking: Enugu tops COVID-19 daily chart, no report from Lagos

By Abankula

The eastern Nigerian state of Enugu registered 78 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, as NCDC announced 269 new infections.

There was no report from Lagos. And it was not clear whether Lagos will send its Sunday report later on Monday.

Enugu is no hot spot yet for the virus, as its overall since last year are 2,169 cases, 15th in Nigeria.

As at Sunday, total confirmed infections went up to 158,506, while recoveries are now 137,875.

There were five new deaths, unlike the 10 recorded on Saturday.

Imo reported three deaths. Kaduna and Kano reported one death each.

The death toll has now increased to 1969.

According to NCDC, active cases are 18,647.

Here is a breakdown of cases on Sunday

Enugu-78

Bauchi-37

Rivers-22

Imo-18

Ogun-16

FCT-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Kaduna-13

Kebbi-11

Kwara-9

Edo-7

Ekiti-6

Borno-5

Yobe-5

Kano-4

Nasarawa-3

Osun-3

Anambra-2

Plateau-2

