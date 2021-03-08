Ambode: Bode George attacks Tinubu again

Chief Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has attacked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over comment he made on former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Tinubu had during the commissioning of the Pen Cinema Flyover said the ship of Lagos moved in the wrong direction during the tenure of Ambode.

But George said the ship of Lagos had been going in the wrong direction since Tinubu ascended the throne of Lagos.

According to him, right from the days of Brigadier Mobolaji Johnson, Lateef Jakande, Buba Marwa, and all those who had ruled Lagos, people still talk of their legacies.

“But the ship of Lagos started going in the wrong direction when he (Tinubu) ascended the throne,” he told The Punch in an interview.

George said he stood by all that he had said about Tinubu, but said he did not have personal grudge against him, but his policies.

“His daughter is the Iyaloja of Lagos, his son is the only one that has adverts all over the city and his wife is the one representing Lagos Central in the Senate. O to ge (Enough is enough)!

“We met very encouraging things when we were growing up but today where are they? No scholarship for students, no help for the masses. I don’t have anything against Tinubu but his policies,” he said.

George said if Tinubu were in Osun State, he would not have been concerned but that as a Lagosian, Tinubu is too important to be left alone and that was why he would continue speaking against his policies.