2023 presidency: No zoning in APC – Yahaya Bello

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has denied reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Yahaya Bello made this known while speaking to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend.

He said anyone from any zone was free to contest for presidency in 2023, as there was no zoning arrangement in the APC.

According to him, “There is nothing like zoning in our party. In 2015, there was no zoning; many aspirants, including former governor Rochas Okorocha, contested.

“In 2019, there was no zoning; people in APC were not courageous enough to contest with President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Speaking on his interest in the 2023 presidency, Bello said: “If it’s the will of God for me to become president in this country at the right time, I will be.”

He reiterated that he would defeat any candidate he decides to contest against for the 2023 presidency with a record-breaking vote.

“I will record a vote that has never been recorded in Nigeria by the grace of God. But that’s not the issue right now; the issue is there must be Nigeria before we talk of 2023,” he added.