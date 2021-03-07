Tinubu sends message to Nigerian women

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, representing Lagos Central Senatorial District, has assured of her continued commitment to the advancement of rights and causes of womenfolk in Nigeria.

Tinubu gave the assurance in a message on Sunday in commemoration of the March 8, International Women’s Day, felicitating with Nigerian women both at home and in Diaspora.

The global UN theme for the 2021 celebration is: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”.

Tinubu noted that the theme reflects the novelty of the times we are in, and is a pointer to the need to continue to further the cause of women in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new normal.

She called for the urgent need for more women in leadership and management positions noting the importance of socio-economic empowerment of women across the board.

“Unfortunately for us in Nigeria, in addition to the effects of COVID-19, we have other issues including but not limited to insurgency and banditry to contend with.

“The effect on our younger generations, particularly the girls, some of whom are still being held by their abductors is unimaginable.

“If we let this scourge continue to ravage our nation, who would be left for us to bequeath anything at all,” Tinubu said.

She urged governments to ensure a viable nation where young girls and women could wake up, secure, happy, and proud to be Nigerian.

Tinubu urged Nigerian women to support and empower each other.

She asked: What role are you playing to challenge gender biases and discrimination in your community?

“Are you still conforming to gender stereotypes? What are you doing to ensure that girls and women around you have a voice and can use it effectively?

“I challenge men and women alike to support women and their causes.”

She, however, condemned in absolute terms all forms of gender-based violence and crimes against women, urging all to create an environment that ensured women could flourish and thrive.

“As women, we must also continue to show strength and courage, challenging assumptions and raising the bar in our homes, businesses, our chosen careers, management and public office.

“I look forward to a world that is safe for our daughters, sisters and mothers; and assure you of my continued commitment to the advancement of rights and causes of womenfolk.

“I congratulate you all and wish you Happy International Women’s Day,” she said.