Solskjaer backs United to regain form after City’s game

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Sunday’s derby against Manchester City is the “perfect game” to get the spark back in his players.

United approach the Manchester derby on a barren run, failing to score in their last three matches, and Solskjaer admits they have been missing something in recent weeks.

The United boss, however, hopes his players can call on their good record against the league leaders having won home and away against City last season when they travel to the Etihad today.

“It’s always the perfect game to get everyone going again,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports News. “You get tested against a very good team, in form. As a Manchester United player, we know how much this means for our fans.

“For this team, we’ve had some of our best moments against City, away and at home. We’ve seen how we can do it. You’ve got to defend well, and you’ve got to attack well.