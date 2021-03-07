RainyMilli: Nigerian digital entrepreneur

Nigerian digital entrepreneur, Daniel Damilola Nejo, popularly known as Daniel “RainyMilli” Nejo. An influential personality in the U.K tech industry and founder of numerous NGO’s for mentorship.

The London-based Eko bred RainyMilli, widely known for his controversial YouTube ads on finance. Which became the most trending topic on Twitter and on YouTube, calling out Africans, to teach them how to fish and earn a living; why he condemns fraud (419) in Africa, most importantly Nigeria.

He was born in a rural area in Lagos, popularly known as A.J (Ajegunle) to a polygamous family. He had his primary education at Tofek Preparatory School located at Agege. Then had his secondary education at Fagba Secondary School in Agege and finished at Elias International School located at Ipaja-Lagos.

Nejo studied Computer Science at Ajayi Crowther University (2009-2013) and relocated to U.K for master’s in Business Information Systems Management from Middlesex University (2015-2017).