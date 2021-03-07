Plaudits for Israel Adesanya after losing title fight to Blachowicz

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
By Abankula

Though Israel Adesanya lost his bid to make history Saturday night to win the light heavyweight title, his courage to challenge Jan Blachowicz has earned him the plaudits of MMA fans.

Adesanya, who remains the middleweight champion of the world, was praised for leaving his comfort zone to challenge the light heavyweight champion.

The Nigerian-New Zealander lost on decision in the UFC 259 fight in Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz out struck Adesanya 107-78 in significant strikes.

“The size did play a factor but my technique could’ve been better!,” Adesanya said after the fight.

He said he dared to be great, but things did not go the way he planned.

Here are some of the Twitter comments after the fight:

