Plaudits for Israel Adesanya after losing title fight to Blachowicz

By Abankula

Though Israel Adesanya lost his bid to make history Saturday night to win the light heavyweight title, his courage to challenge Jan Blachowicz has earned him the plaudits of MMA fans.

Adesanya, who remains the middleweight champion of the world, was praised for leaving his comfort zone to challenge the light heavyweight champion.

The Nigerian-New Zealander lost on decision in the UFC 259 fight in Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz out struck Adesanya 107-78 in significant strikes.

“The size did play a factor but my technique could’ve been better!,” Adesanya said after the fight.

He said he dared to be great, but things did not go the way he planned.

Here are some of the Twitter comments after the fight:

I think we’ve got to give izzy the respect he deserves after that fight, to move up a division not put any weight on and fight the champ and nearly beat him, that’s impressive, one of the greatest fighters to ever grace the UFC and will always be my favourite @stylebender #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/6RFKe9LRwi — LJ🥶 (@lcfclewiss) March 7, 2021

All respect to @stylebender still a 🥷 ✊🏾 #UFC259 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) March 7, 2021

Win or loss love this guy @stylebender pic.twitter.com/JMtkzbKro2 — Bhuvan Khalifa (@BhuvanKhalifa) March 7, 2021

Israel Adesanya came into UFC, conquered his division and had to move up division to suffer his first loss in #UFC259

Forever a Champ Izzy 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/TmdUnRIei0 — Olayinka 🅙 (@YinkaPost) March 7, 2021

Weight categories exist for a reason and daring to be great has its consequences… @stylebender Israel Adesanya will rise again! #UFC259 — Jonathan Kumuteo (@jkboxing) March 7, 2021