Nollywood actress, Sotayo Gaga ties nuptial knot secretly

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Yoruba movie actress Tayo Sobola popularly called Sotayo Gaga has gotten married to the man of her dreams in a secrete wedding ceremony.

The actress revealed this in an Instagram post after she shared pictures of herself in a white bridal gown and thanked her make-up artistes and bridal vendor for making her look stunning.

She captioned it “Okay, this is not today. I only just decided to post it today. Thanks, everyone for the messages and prayers. God bless you. @tshakky x @lacharisnigeria and @hairbysleame thanks a million.”

The actress, however, remained silent about who her husband is as she neither shared pictures nor tagged her newly married groom.

Her post has generated a lot of congratulatory messages from her colleagues as they all wished her a happy married life.

Stars like Funke Aindele, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Yetunde Bakare among others have all congratulated her.