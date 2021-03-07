Nollywood actress, Sotayo Gaga ties nuptial knot secretly

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Sotayo Gaga

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Yoruba movie actress Tayo Sobola popularly called Sotayo Gaga has gotten married to the man of her dreams in a secrete wedding ceremony.

The actress revealed this in an Instagram post after she shared pictures of herself in a white bridal gown and thanked her make-up artistes and bridal vendor for making her look stunning.

She captioned it “Okay, this is not today. I only just decided to post it today. Thanks, everyone for the messages and prayers. God bless you. @tshakky x @lacharisnigeria and @hairbysleame thanks a million.”

The actress, however, remained silent about who her husband is as she neither shared pictures nor tagged her newly married groom.

Her post has generated a lot of congratulatory messages from her colleagues as they all wished her a happy married life.

Stars like Funke Aindele, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Yetunde Bakare among others have all congratulated her.

