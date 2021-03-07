Just In: OPC arrests notorious Fulani herdsman, Iskilu Wakili in Oyo

Men of the Odua Peoples Congress(OPC), have arrested the notorious Fulani warlord terrorising Oyo community, Iskilu Wakilu.

It was gathered that Wakilu was arrested on Sunday morning in Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government.

This coming weeks after self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho stormed the community to give quit notice to Fulani herdsmen living in the community.

Kehinde Aderemi, Special Assistant on Media to Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams Adams, confirmed his arrest to pressmen.

Wakili had been alleged to have masterminded the killings and abductions in the communities.

OPC had on February 27 arrested the second-in-command to the alleged dreaded kidnapper, one Isiaka Muhammadu.

Reacting to the development, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere commended OPC for the arrest of Wakilu.

The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, in a statement on Sunday, said, “Afenifere gives tremendous commendation to OPC under Iba Gani Adams for the arrest of iskilu Wakilu, a Fulani bandit who has been spreading terror on our people in Igboho area and the Nigerian Police and other security agencies unable to do anything about him.

“The early morning peaceful arrest confirms our position on how effective local initiative can do well in homeland security.

“We were not shocked that but for the intervention by the leadership in Oyo State, the Police would have gone after the OPC boys instead of taking the criminal from them and do the needful.

“Nigeria is going nowhere with a security network that shuns federalism.”

Well done, OPC.’