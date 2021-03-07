Joke Silva shares secret to looking fabulous at 61

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular movie actress, Joke Silva, and wife to veteran movie actor, Olu Jacobs has continued to look ageless and young.

The actress recently showcased her beauty appearing in a 2020 Nigerian cross-cultural romantic comedy film, Namaste Wahala.

Joke Silva in an interview with Potpourri revealed the secret of her ageless beauty at 61.

“I think being busy always is responsible for the ”ageless look”, she revealed.

“ When I am working I am happy, whether it is putting a show together or getting my school back on track , that is the Lufudo Academy of Performing Art or being part of someone else’s production.

“I am always working. To constantly keep busy helps you to focus less on whatever it is that may not be right with your life, when you are working you don’t have time to think about negative things. When you do more positive thinking, it helps reduce wrinkles (laughs). Although, as black people, we don’t wrinkle easily.”

The actress also spoke about the spate of divorce in among Nollywood stars.

She said “The reason you know that marriages are breaking up in the industry is because they are out there in the public domain. There are so many marriages breaking up among lawyers, doctors and all. The problem is that social media is now our reality and we are unaware of the effect on our industry. If someone is experiencing violence be it male or female, leave the marriage because when you die, society loses what you have to offer.

“Whether physical or emotional abuse please leave, both parties should get counseling, if counseling works, they can get back together but if not, they should separate.”