Gunmen abduct travellers in Osun

Two unidentified travellers in Osun State have been kidnapped in Wasinmi, on the Ife-Ibadan expressway. 

The travellers were said to be on their way to Ikire, Osun State. 

The state Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident said they have deployed officers to the scene of the crime. 

The police spokesperson also revealed that three suspects linked with the crime have been arrested as the police continue to search for the kidnapped victims.

On Tuesday, travellers along Ibokun/Osogbo were kidnapped with one shot dead and two others sustaining gunshot injuries.

The police announced their release on Saturday as they embarked on a manhunt for the kidnappers. 

