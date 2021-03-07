Breaking: COVID-19 cases decline sharply , deaths rise in Nigeria

By Abankula

Daily COVID-19 cases in Nigeria took another deep plunge on Saturday, falling from 371 on Friday to a very new low of 195.

However the death toll in the last 24 hours jumped from three to 10.

According to the data published by NCDC early Sunday, the deaths were recorded in three states and the capital of Abuja.

Edo led with four fatalities to send its death toll to 180.

Abuja logged three and now has 153 deaths overall.

Kano state recorded two new deaths and its overall toll is now 107.

Lagos accounted for the last of the 10 deaths, which increased its cumulative toll to 415.

While confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria inched to 158, 237, the discharged also increased to 137,645.

Active cases fell below 19,000 to 18, 628.

On the latest confirmed cases, the NCDC said they were reported by 16 states and Abuja.

Lagos reported 70 cases, the highest for the day.

Here is the breakdown:

Lagos-70

Kaduna-22

Abia-20

Edo-18

Kano-10

Akwa Ibom-9

Rivers-7

FCT-7

Borno-6

Bauchi-5

Osun-5

Oyo-5

Plateau-3

Ekiti-3

Niger-2

Ogun-2

Zamfara-1

158,237 confirmed

137,645 discharged

1,964 deaths