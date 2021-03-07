Buhari pursuing ethnic agenda – Odia Ofeimun

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Renowned poet, author, and publisher, Odia Ofeimun has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of flagrantly abandoning his political party in pursuit of ethnic agenda.

Ofeimun stated this while speaking at the 112th posthumous birthday lecture in honour of Chief Obafemi Awolowo organised virtually on Saturday 6 March 2021.

The lecture one organized by the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation led by his daughter, Dr Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, where many problems rocking Nigeria were discussed and some solutions were proffered.

The lecture, Whither Nigeria?, was given by Mr Odia Ofeimun who spoke to the ethnic, economic and political crises in Nigeria.

According to the writer, “this pursuit of ethnic agenda has always blurred Buhari’s vision.”

The country under Buhari, he observed, has become a heart of darkness.

Ofeimun said that Buhari is not so interested in mass education. Rather he is more interested in the cattle republic.

He condemned a situation where Fulani herdsmen are allowed by the security forces in Nigeria to take over other peoples farms, asking the owners to choose between their lands and their lives.

He, however, said Nigeria is a country worth defending, and part of this defence is the recognition of ethnic identity.