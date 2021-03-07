BBNaija’s Ozo clinches new ambassadorial deal

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Big brother Naija housemate, Ozoemena Chukwu popularly called Ozo has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for retail technology store, Pointek.

The deal was announced by Pointek’s Managing Director, Emeka Oguchi.

The reality star would promote the firm’s brand and accessories and drive its reputation as a reliable consumer electronic chain in Nigeria.

The manager described the reality star as someone who captures providing consumer satisfaction, and innovation in service delivery which is essential for their brand.

He reveals that series of interesting activities would be unveiled with Ozo in the next few weeks.

Ozo while expressing delight said It is exciting to join such an important and industry-defining legacy. “It is exciting to join such an important and industry-defining legacy. “I look forward to creating value for my fans and the company’s customers through this new relationship.”