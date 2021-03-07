Aso Rock confirms bush fire near fence, says no cause for alarm

Nigeria’s Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja has confirmed a bush fire near its perimeter fence, but said there is no cause for alarm, as the fire spared the Villa.

In a statement, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu refuted reports of a fire incident in the Villa.

“People in the country and even abroad have been expressing concerns over reports of a fire incident in Aso Rock Villa, the seat of the Nigerian government.

“I would like to clarify that there was no fire inside the Presidential Villa”, the media senior special assistant said.

He explained how the fire occurred:

“In the evening of Saturday, March 6, a fire broke out burning shrubs between the outer wire fence and walls surrounding the Villa, precisely in the area between the Villa and the Barracks, towards Asokoro.

“The fire, as being speculated, might have started from a passerby dropping a burning cigarette. The Federal Fire Service will ascertain the reason for it when they complete their investigation.

“It suffices to say that this bush fire, which started and ended outside the perimeter walls of the Villa, was seamlessly contained by fire stations of the State House and the one nearby from the Federal Fire Service.

“No loss of life, no loss whatsoever to building and property was recorded.

“We thank well-meaning Nigerians for expressed concerns”.