APC’s candidate wins Jigawa by-election

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Muhammad Adamu, the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), in the Kafinhausa Constituency by-election in Jigawa State emerged victorious after pooling 6,312 more than his runner-up.

Adamu polled 14,924 votes to beat other candidates in the Saturday election as voting held in 120 polling units in the constituency.

Prof. Ahmed Kutama, the Returning Officer of the election, declared the result at the collation centre in Kafinhausa Local Government Area. He also revealed that Adamu’s closest rival, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 8,612 votes.

Adamu was declared winner after securing the highest number of votes.

Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate, Usman Isyako came third in the election with 72 votes.