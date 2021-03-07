ALARHOSPS to hold 7th AGM, inauguration of new executive committees

The Association of Lagos State Retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries, ALARHOSPS, is to hold its 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inaugurate newly elected executive committees, that will run the affairs of of the Association in the next 3 years.

The inauguration takes place on Thursday, 11 March, 2021 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, the Secretariat, Alausa Ikeja Lagos.

According to a statement released by Fola Adeyemi, Publicity Secretary of the Association, the one day event would be held virtually in strict compliance with COVID-19 Protocols, while a select few members would converge physically to hold the event.

Two Plenary Sessions will be held at the one day event which will commence at 10.00am with the Annual General Meeting in the Morning, while the inauguration of newly elected committees and presentation of awards to its past executives will come up in the afternoon.

The Special Guest of Honour at the occasion is the Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who will deliver the key note address and other members of the State Executive Council with other guests will also attend.

The Association was established in 2013, with the motto of “Sustaining the tradition of Excellence Service”, while its aim among others, is to mobilize and leverage the rich Public Service experience of retired but not tired Lagos Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries to continually support the state Government with their rich experience for sustained excellent Governance and vibrant Public Service , with a resolve to deliver quality service to the people of the state as well as attain the Smart City Status.