Victory for Biden as US Senate passes $1.9trillion COVID relief bill

Democrats in the US Senate on Saturday approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in a party-line vote, advancing President Biden’s top legislative priority.

The passage followed an all-night partisan showdown over the massive spending.

The bill could land on Biden’s desk as soon as next week and allow him to send $1,400 checks to most Americans, dole out $350 billion to states and local governments and enact policy goals such as expanding Obamacare subsidies.

“It’s been a long day, a long night, a long year but a new day has come and we tell the American people help is on the way,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat, said before the vote.

He said that the sweeping federal recovery spending would deliver “one final push to get us over the finish line” and that America would come “roaring back.”

Democrats forced through the bill in a 50-49. They used a process known as budget reconciliation that precludes filibusters and enabled Democrats to pass it without Republican support.

The package made several changes to the House-passed bill, including reducing the boost to unemployment benefits from $400 per week to $300.

The package now goes back to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chamber, where it is expected to pass next week and then go to Mr. Biden for his signature.

The rescue package includes the stimulus checks for individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000.

The bill would provide $130 billion for K-12 schools, nearly $40 billion for colleges, $15 billion for loans to small businesses, $14 billion for vaccine programs and $8.4 billion for rural hospitals.

Republicans objected to the spending and many of their senators reportedly left the chambers, when they knew they could not stop the bill’s passage.

“The Senate has never spent $2 trillion in a more haphazard way,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican.

“We could have worked together to speed up victory but our Democratic colleagues made a decision. Their top priority wasn’t pandemic relief, it was their Washington wish list.”

