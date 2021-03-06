U20 AFCON: Gambia beat Tunisia to clinch bronze

Goalkeeper Lamin Saidy saved two penalties as Gambia beat Tunisia 4-2 on post-match penalties at the Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott on Friday to clinch bronze at the Total Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The game was forced to penalties after a barren stalemate in normal time and Saidy proved to be the hero for the Gambians who equalled their best ever performance at the tournament in 2007, when they also won bronze.

Saidy saved from Adam Karim Benlamine and substitute Hamdi Abidi to help his side clinch the trophy. Gambia’s only miss in the shootout was from Habessi Achref who saw his penalty saved by substitute keeper Ahmed Laabidi.

Gambia’s penalties were converted by Momodou Bojang, Alieu Barry, Momodou Jallow and Adama Kanteh. Tunisia’s penalties were scored by Hassan Ayari and Mohamed Amine Ben Zeghda.