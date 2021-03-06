Two burglars in police net, after stealing €150,000 in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Two suspected burglars, Jackson Okeoghene and Ikpomwonsa Osayande, have been apprehended by men of Edo State Police Command.

The suspects were said to be members of a gang that specializes in breaking into people’s homes on Sundays in Benin, after their occupants have gone to their respective churches.

It was gathered that on Sunday last week, one of the suspects, Osayande, monitored the occupants of a house at Igo on upper Ekenhuan Road, and allegedly forced his way into the house through the window when the occupants left.

He allegedly ransacked all the rooms in the house and where he stole the sum of €15,000 Euros, equivalent to N9 million.

The suspect was said to have taken the hard currency to a Bureau de Change at the Ring Road, to exchange them for Naira.

It was further gathered that the Bureau de Change operator who suspected that the money could have been stolen, gave the suspect the sum of N5 million, instead of N9 million.

Osayande Ikpomwonsa who confessed to the crime, said he used part of the money to buy a car and build additional shops in his father’s house for rent.

“l entered the house when nobody was at home and met the 15,000 Euros, after l searched everywhere. The N5 million l got was used to buy a Toyota Camry car, two motorcycles, while l built shops in my father’s house for rent.” he said.

Victim of the 15,000 Euros theft, who did not want to be named, appealed to the police to help recover the money.

“The 15,000 Euros he stole was sent to me by my sister in Europe to handle some urgent family issues. I appeal to the police to help me recover the money and prosecute the thieves.” he said.

The second suspect, Jackson Okeoghene, was alleged to have also burgled different houses in the same area with his friend, and stole items worth thousands of Naira.

He however met his Waterloo, when he entered a home where the female occupants were still around.

The occupants were said to have struggle with the suspect and shouted for help.

Quick response of residents in the area led to the arrest of the suspect, who then named his collaborator.