Troops rescue 10 expatriates, 4 Nigerians kidnapped by pirates

The Nigerian Army said troops of its 6 Division on Saturday rescued 10 expatriate workers and four Nigerians who were kidnapped by sea pirates off the Coast of Gabon.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Yerima said the rescue operation was carried out successfully and without any incident or casualties.

He said the rescued victims would be handed over to law enforcement agents for further profiling before they would be released to their loved ones.