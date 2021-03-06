Three suspected cutlass-wielding cultists arrested in Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested three suspected cutlass-wielding cultists in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu disclosed this on Saturday during a meeting with some stakeholders at the Command’s headquarters, Ikeja.

He emphasised identifying and raiding the dens of the ‘bad boys’ who have been terrorising the good people of Lekki, Ajah, Badore, Sangotedo, Elemoro, Ibeju-Lekk, Akodo and so on.

The suspects are Joshua Ubokuho, Emmanuel Yusuf and Adewale Hammed.

Odumosu vowed to take the anti-crime fight of the command to the dens of hoodlums and criminals in Lekki and Ajah areas of the state.

He said the suspected cultists were arrested at Imalete Alafia, Ibeju Lekki area of the state by police operatives attached to Elemoro Division on Saturday 6th March, 2021.

“They were arrested with some charms and weapons, including two cutlasses marked “zero 4″ which is the mark on the suspects. This mark has been subjected to investigation in order to get more information about the suspects and their group. The police have also recovered their operational bus,” he said.

In the same vein, Odumosu has scheduled a meeting with the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers for Tuesday 9th March, 2021 at the POWA Hall, Oduduwa, Ikeja, to review the Anti Crime Strategies of the command with a view to solidifying the security architecture of Lagos State.

He has also ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State CID, Panti, to take over the suspects and ensure their quick trial and the prosecution of other cases under investigation at the CID Panti as the command has a duty to maintain law and order and public safety in the state.