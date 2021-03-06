Osun residents lament epileptic power supply

Some residents of Osogbo, the Osun State capital and surrounding towns are lamenting over the epileptic power supply they have been experiencing in the past few days.

Some of the residents who spoke to a news correspondent said the situation has started to affect their daily living and taking tolls on business activities in the state.

Adewumi Mayowa, a resident of Owode-Ede, said that the epileptic power supply has not only affected his business activities but also access to communication as one of the telecommunications mast located within the community is not functioning optimally.

A resident of Ita-Olookan community, Tunde Shittu, said he has never experienced electricity supply that was this bad before.

According to Shittu, he has to leave home very early every day and come back late at night, adding that the weather condition made it unbearable at night due to the excessive heat.

According to him, “Most of the houses in this community are old. So, most families have to make do with sleeping in the open until the time that electricity supply is restored. That is if it is restored.”

Kikelomo Owoeye, the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) spokesperson, when contacted explained that every complaint has its own peculiarities.

She stated that there was the need to have the records checked in order to ascertain if the problem was a fault or not and if it was a fault, to determine what type of fault.

“All the areas mentioned are not operating under the same feeder. This is why record checking is very essential. It is not something I can comment on just like that.

“I need to be sure of what I am responding to,” she added.

Some of the affected parts of the town include Ita-Olookan community, Owode-Ede and Ireti-Ayo in Ilesa.