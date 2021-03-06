Niger govt mourns late Walin Kontagora

The Niger Government on Saturday expressed deep sadness over the death of late Walin Kontagora, Alhaji Muazu Wali.

The late Wali died on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Federal Medical Centre, Bida after an illness.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government on Saturday said that the late Walin Kontagora would be missed by the government and people of the state.

“The late Wali was a thorough gentleman and committed son of the state.

“We will always remember his great virtues of hard work, honesty, and selflessness,” he said.

The SSG, on behalf of the government and people of the state, conveyed heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and the entire Kontagora emirate.

“We pray Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest.

“We also pray Allah to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he said.

The late Wali, a Librarian of repute, was born on Dec. 15, 1940.

He is survived by his wife, Hajiya Hauwa Wali, a Permanent Secretary in the Niger Government House in Minna, and many children.