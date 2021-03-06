Lt.-Gen. Attahiru approves new postings and appointments

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has approved the appointment of new General Officers Commanding (GOCs), Principal Staff Officers, commandants of military institutions and corps commanders of units and formations of the Nigerian Army.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement on Saturday, said the appointment/redeployment was a normal routine aimed at re-invigorating the system.

Yerima said that all the postings and appointments would take effect from March 10.

He said Attahiru urged the new appointees to carry out their responsibilities in the most professional manner and with absolute loyalty to the commander-in-chief of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The major highlights of the postings and appointments according to Yerima, include the appointment of Maj.-Gen. A.A Maikobi, as Commander, Training and Doctrine Command.

He said that Maj.-Gen. D.C Onyemulu would move from Armed Forces Simulation Centre to Special Task Force (Operation SAFE HAVEN) as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. S.A Yaro becomes the Commandant of Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Yerima also disclosed that Maj.-Gen. L.A Adegboye as appointed Chief of Defence Training and Operations while Maj.-Gen. O.I Uzamere becomes the Commander, Infantry Corps Centre.

He said that Maj.-Gen. Francis Azinta was appointed the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. J.B Olawumi was appointed Chief of Defence Logistics and Maj.-Gen. C.C Ude becomes the Commander, Nigerian Army Training Centre.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. G. Oyefesobi moves to Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Commander, while Maj.-Gen. B.M Shafa becomes the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

“Maj.-Gen. K.A.K Isiyaku moves from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander Artillery.

“Maj.-Gen. M O Uzoh moves from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria and appointed Director-General while Maj.-Gen. AM Aliyu was appointed Chief of Administration (Army).

“Maj.-Gen. C.C Okonkwo moves from Special Tasks Force (Operations SAFE HAVEN) to Nigerian Army Welfare Ltd. by Guarantee as Group Managing Director, while Maj.-Gen. J.J Ogunlade becomes the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Tasks Force (MNJTF),” he said.

Other major appointments according to Yerima include the appointment of Maj.-Gen. A.A Jidda as Chief of Logistics (Army), Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf from MNJTF to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations as Chief of Operations.

He said that Maj.-Gen. A B Omozoje was appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, while Maj.-Gen. E.N Njoku was appointed Chief of Defence Communications; and Maj.-Gen. B.A Isandu was redeployed to Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Operations.

According to him, Maj.-Gen. A.M Alabi was appointed Commandant, Nigerian Army Ordnance School; Maj.-Gen. A.A Adesope appointed Chief of Account and Budget (Army); Maj.-Gen. K.I Mukhtar appointed Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry and Maj.-Gen. D.H Ali-Keffi, appointed General Officer Commanding 1 Division.

“Maj.-Gen. T A Lagbaja moves to Headquarters 82 Division as General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen. S Dahiru was appointed Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison while Maj.-Gen. U A Yusuf was appointed General Officer Commanding 8 Division.

“Maj.-Gen. L.A Fejokwu from Army Headquarters Department of Administration to Headquarters 81 Division as General Officer Commanding and Maj.-Gen. A.B Ibrahim appointed Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army.

“Maj.-Gen. J.O Ochai moves from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations as Director of Operations while Maj.-Gen. G.G Chibuisi moves to Headquarters, 2 Division as General Officer Commanding and Maj.-Gen. S.G Mohammed moves to Headquarters 6 Division as General Officer Commanding,” he said.

Yerima further announced that Brig.-Gen. I.A Doma was appointed Managing Director, Nigerian Army Properties Ltd. while Brig.-Gen. A Adamu was appointed Commander, Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command and Brig.-Gen. V Ebhaleme was appointed Acting Director, Peace Keeping Operations, among others.

He said that all postings and appointments take effect from March 10.

“While wishing the newly posted senior officers well in their respective formations/units the Chief of Army Staff urges them to carry out their responsibilities in the most professional manner and absolute loyalty to the commander- in -chief and in defence of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.