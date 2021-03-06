Jaruma: KayanMata traders are homemakers not breakers

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular sex therapist, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed professionally known as Jaruma has come out to defend traders and users of her product, KayanMata as homemakers and not home breakers.

She said this in a viral video where she debunked claims that the KayanMata users are responsible for the alarming divorce rate.

Jaruma in the video said KayanMata saves home and doesn’t break home and blamed the high divorce rate on cross-dressers.

”News is all over town that the high rate of divorce has been linked and traced to Kayanmata because single girls are now buying Kayanmata and now taking away married men from their wives, she said.

“There is only one Kayanmata, the original from the North. Have you ever heard me say we are taking your husbands away from you? Have you ever heard me say we are coming to take your husbands away?

“Original Hausa Kayanmata from the North, we are homemakers. We are not home breakers.

“The high rate of divorce you are talking about can only be linked to crossdressers because crossdressers are the only ones who always say we are coming to take your husbands away.

“Every single crossdresser in Nigeria, that is their motto, Jaruma said.