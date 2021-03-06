Insecurity: Buhari, governors not sleeping – Jonathan

Goodluck Jonathan, former Nigerian President, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and state governors are working to resolve Nigeria’s security problem.

Jonathan said he believes that Buhari and state governors are not sleeping over the burning issue.

Speaking during a condolence visit to Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State, over the death of his father, Jonathan commended Buhari and urged Nigerians to support the effort of ensuring that the country is safe.

He expressed hope that the Buhari-led federal government and governors would be able to resolve Nigeria’s insecurity challenge.

“I believe that the president himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the president, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution,” he said.