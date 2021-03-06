How BBNaija brought me out of my shell – Dorathy Bachor

The first runner-up of Big Brother Naija (Lockdown Edition), Dorathy Bachor, has stated that the reality television show made her come out of her shell.

The entrepreneur during an Instagram Live chat with showbiz personality, Ubi Franklin, during the week said she used to be a private person before the show.

She said, “I am a private person. I hate public opinion. The words, ‘That’s my opinion’, annoys me because I am not someone that would sit down and want to have an opinion about other people’s lives. That was why I stayed in my shell. However, that did not pay my bills and it did not put food on my table either. But, Big Brother Naija made me come out of my shell.

Bachor, who recently started her own lingerie brand, stated that the idea came from the struggles she had with getting the right braziers.

She said, “When I came out of the house, I was blank. However, I took the time to study my fans. I tried to understand what they liked about me. I found out it was more of (my) confidence. I wanted to do fashion but I realised that many people were already doing that. So, I decided to do something unique that I can relate to. I know the struggles of not being able to get a perfect underwear or bra. The businesses I do are those I can relate to and have a passion for.”