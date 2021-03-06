Herdsmen back in Ibarapa Oyo state destroying farms

By Abankula

Herdsmen have returned to Ibarapaland in Oyo State, putting farmers in despair as they grazed their cattle on their farms.

Ibarapaland was the scene of an ethnic flare-up between Yoruba and Fulani herdsmen in January, leading to the intervention of Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho.

The Fulani chief was evicted in Igangan and herdsmen left in droves, causing a national uproar.

But it appears, no lesson has been learnt by the herdsmen, according to a report by Saturday Punch.

The report, quoting farmers, said herdsmen have not only returned to the area, but also resumed destruction of farms.

They have also threatened to attack farmers when challenged.

The Chairman of Real Farmers Association of Nigeria, Igangan branch, Mr. Abiodun Adegoke, spoke of several incidents at Olukosi and Asunnara villages, in which herdsmen invaded farms, sometimes at night.

Adegoke said complaints had been lodged at police stations and wondered why the herdsmen have returned to ‘their wicked ways’.

