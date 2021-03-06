Ganduje warns against politicising security matters

By Aisha Ahmed/Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has cautioned politicians from making comments that would undermine the Federal Government’s effort on security in the country.

Ganduje described the declaration of Zamfara State a no-fly zone as a well thought security strategy.

He urged politicians to wait and see how the strategy would work before making comments that are capable of undermining the efforts of security services to keep the country safe.

The Kano governor further noted that the strategy would aid in tackling suspicious evacuation of the nation’s natural resources particularly gold.

“The issues of security should be beyond partisan considerations. I do not see anything political in declaring the no-fly zone in Zamfara State.

“It is purely based on security and intelligence reports that there are suspicious criminal activities going on there,” Ganduje said.

He said the country needed concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency, and banditry rather than using it as a mere political tool.

He then called for collaboration between the states and the Federal Government to prevent the situation from getting out of control.