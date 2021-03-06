Fire razes three shops in Kano

Three shops used for selling clothing materials were destroyed by fire on Friday at Kantin Kwari market, along Unity Road, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service, made the disclosure in a statement he issued in Kano on Friday.

According to the spokesman, the three shops affected by the fire are made up of two temporary shops and a main shop.

“The fire service received a distress call from one Salisu Mu’azu at about 4:24p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 4:27p.m. to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.

“Two temporary shops were completely razed down, while the other shop was slightly burnt,” he said.

He, however, said the cause of the fire was still unknown, but that investigation had begun.