Fayose visits Afenifere leader Adebanjo in Lagos

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has visited Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in his Lagos home on Friday.

The PDP chieftain revealed this via his verified Twitter handle, saying that he had fruitful discussions on the state of the nation.

“Yesterday, I visited elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. Alongside my brother, Yinka Odumakin, we had fruitful discussions on the state of the nation,” Fayose tweeted.

The former governor did not reveal specifically what they talked about, but this visit comes days after Yoruba self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Igboho visited the Afenifere leader in his house in Lagos amid Fulani herdsmen rocking the southwest.