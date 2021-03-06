COVID-19 vaccination certificate to become compulsory for travel – FG

Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, has said that the COVID-19 vaccination certificate, will soon become a compulsory requirement to travel anywhere in the world.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made the revelation on Saturday at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said this shortly after President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, got vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said, “Today, Mr President and the Vice-President have equally demonstrated leadership by offering themselves for the Nigerian people to believe in the safety and the efficacy of the vaccines that we have procured and is being deployed.

“Vaccine hesitancy will have to give way to reality because the truth about it is that very soon, nobody will be able to travel the world unless you produce the certificate that you have been given. I have not confirmed this but reliably, some countries have started putting restrictions for receiving visitors, even for exercising activities of their faith, without a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

“The word that is going out there on behalf of Mr President is that Nigerians should make themselves available, those that are eligible in the first phase of the deployment, because the deployment is going to be in four phases, to receive these vaccines.

“They (vaccines) have been tested, our most strategic leadership have received these vaccines this morning. They are safe, they are efficacious and it is for the good and wellbeing of our people.”