Court fines Daddy Freeze N5million for adultery

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has ordered controversial on-air personality Ifedayo Olarinde also known as Daddy Freeze to pay the sum of N5million for committing adultery with a married woman named Benedicta Elechi.

Court documents obtained by PUNCH on Friday showed the order was given on February 18.

Justice Akpughunum ordered Daddy Freeze to pay the money to Paul Odekina who was married to Elechi at the time of the incident.

Listed in the suit with no PHC/403MC/2012 are Benedicta Odekina nee Elechi as the petitioner and cross petitioner, Mr Odekina as first respondent and cross petitioner and Mr Olarinde (Daddy Freeze) as the co-respondent.

Part of the document read: “The sum of N5,000,000 is awarded against Ifedayo Olarinde (the 2nd Cross Respondent to the Cross Petition) as damages for depriving the Cross Petitioner of the amiable consort of his wife (Petitioner/1st Cross Respondent) and for injury suffered as a result of his adultery with the Petitioner/Cross Respondent.

“An Order of injunction is hereby granted, preventing Ifedayo Olarinde ― the Co-Respondent to the Cross Petition ― from having access or dealing whatsoever with the children of the marriage until they attain the age of majority.”

The judge then proceeded to dissolve the marriage between Paul and Benedicta.

Paul was granted custody of the children produced in the marriage while Benedicta was ordered to hand over the children’s passports and birth certificates.

Daddy Freeze confirmed the incident to the newspaper, saying, “I will release a statement on my Instagram handle in due time; not today, but in due time. There are things that I want to ensure that I have proper information on before I release my statement.”