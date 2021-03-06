“Send a dollar, get five naira free”: CBN launches forex promo

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday introduced a “Naira 4 Dollar Scheme”, an incentive that pays naira to senders and recipients of international money transfers.

This was announced in a circular signed by Saleh Jibrin, CBN‘s Director, Trade and Exchange Department.

The policy is aimed at boosting dollar supply in the country, at a time of foreign exchange crunch that has forced the central bank to devalue the naira more than once in a year.

According to the bank, recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN’s International money transfer operators (IMTOs) will now be paid N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.

Jibrin instructed all commercial banks and International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) to ensure that the scheme takes effect from Monday.

“In an effort to sustain the encouraging inflows of diaspora remittances into the country, the CBN hereby announces this scheme as an incentive for senders and recipients of international Money Transfers.

“All recipients of diaspora remittances through CBN licensed IMTOs shall henceforth get N5 for every one US dollar received.

“This incentive is to be paid to recipients whether they choose to collect the dollar as cash across the counter in a bank or transfer same into their domiciliary account.

“Having discussed with banks and IMTOs, the scheme takes effect from Monday, March, 8.”