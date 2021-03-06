Buhari issues letter of credence to newly appointed ambassadors

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented, by proxy, letters of credence to the 25 newly appointed ambassadors.

Geoffrey Onyeama, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who presented the letters to the diplomats cautioned them to be financially prudent in their countries of mission.

According to the minister, Nigeria’s resources are lean at the moment, hence the need for financial discipline.

Onyeama also urged the new diplomats to see themselves as economic ambassadors and responsible for attracting investments into Nigeria. He called them to represent the country in a manner that promotes its positive image.

From the 25 newly appointed ambassadors, 13 are ambassadors-designate, while 12 are deputy ambassadors-designate.