Buhari forgets Obasanjo’s birthday, sends belated greetings

By Abankula

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his best wishes to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on the occasion of his 84th birthday.

However, the message comes a day after the former president observed his birth anniversary.

The fault could however be Buhari’s aides.

Last year, Buhari’s message came on the eve of Obasanjo’s 83rd Birthday.

The belated message read:

“On behalf of the Government of Nigeria, President Buhari wishes the former President, who has served the country with loyalty and huge dedication, continued good health and happiness.

“President Buhari said the nation will continue to look up to the former President for wisdom and statesmanship.

“As family, Nigerians and friends around the world celebrate the former president, President Buhari prays God almighty to sustain him with greater wisdom and strength to continue his good works for the country.”

Buhari served under Obasanjo as governor of then north eastern state and oil minister in the late 70s.

But since Buhari became president in 2015, Obasanjo has been his most trenchant critic, even ganging up to stop his re-election in 2019.

But this did not stop Buhari from tweeting his most endearing message ever to Obasanjo in 2018.

He wrote:

Happy 80th birthday to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. My boss; and a true citizen of the world. Those of us who served under him in the military recall a man with boundless energy, a razor-sharp mind; and one who does not suffer fools gladly. Working with General Obasanjo was a school in itself, and the lessons I learnt are worth their weight in gold. Happy Birthday Sir!

In the message, Buhari mistakenly greeted Obasanjo for his 80th, when it was his 81st.