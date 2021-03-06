Breaking: President Buhari, Osinbajo receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), have publicly received the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The President and his Vice received their vaccine on Saturday at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa Abuja.

The President was injected with the vaccine by his Chief Personal Physician, Dr Shuaib Rafindadi Sanusi, while the Vice President was injected by Dr Nicholas Odifre, Personal Physician to the Vice President.

Earlier at the Banquet hall, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire thanked the President for always supporting the health sector in meeting its challenges.

Osagie lauded Buhari for deciding to take the vaccine publicly, adding that the move would help to convince Nigerians on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

However, all governors in the 36 States in Nigeria will be vaccinated on Wednesday March 10.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, disclosed this at the second edition of State House weekly briefing.