Abducted Osun passengers regain freedom

Seven passengers who were abducted along the Osogbo-Ibokun Road have been released, the Osun State Police Command, confirmed on Saturday.

The travellers were abducted on Tuesday, with one person killed, while two others were injured by gunmen who attacked commuters near Ajebandele Village, in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson for Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, the perpetrators of the crime released the victims following pressure from the police and other security outfits involved in the search and rescue operation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Osun State Command, CP Olawale Olokode, in his frantic efforts, and support from other security outfits, has secured the release of seven abductees kidnapped along Ibokun/Osogbo Road on 2nd March 2021.

“The victims were released due to the pressure mounted on the abductors by the police and other security agencies. The victims will soon be reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police appeals to the good citizens of the state to collaborate with Police to get rid of all criminal elements from the state, while assuring the members of the public/commuters of their safety as security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence,” the statement reads.