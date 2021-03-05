Yahaya Bello: PDP afraid of me

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has fired back at the Peoples Democratic Party after the party called for his probe.

Yahaya Bello said that the PDP is afraid of his rising profile and is carrying out its usual comedy show.

The PDP accused the Kogi governor of money laundering and asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to probe him.

The opposition party accused the governor of using some government officials and private organisations to divert public funds in the State.

Bello reacted to these allegations through Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information.

He said: “It is one of their comedies.

“They just need to separate the reality in government from the Nollywood they have joined.

“Like everyone, we are seeing it as another comedy. Our former Senator (referring to Dino Melaye) is doing well in his industry.

“He just needs to tell EFCC that he was acting a fiction. That will complete the process.

“The rising profile of the governor (Bello) is already a threat to the opposition. They felt they could slow him down.”