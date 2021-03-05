Video: Cyprian Ngon receives first COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria

Dr. Cyprian Ngon became the first Nigerian to receive a jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine procured by the Federal Government.

Ngon has been working at the COVID-19 isolation center at the National Hospital, Abuja since March 2020.

After Ngon, then Nurse Faith E. Eragbai, Dr. Nuru Joseph, and Dr. Thairu Yunusa were also given the jab.

They are all frontline medical workers.

Watch the video of Ngon receiving the jab below:

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, flagged off the exercise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The flag-off ceremony took place at the National Hospital Abuja.

“I salute the commitment of all health workers in saving and ensuring the protection of all Nigerians. This is a novel roll-out and the only authorized source is the Federal Government. Boss Mustapha stated at the Ceremony.