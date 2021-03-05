Tinubu bombs Ambode: Ship of Lagos state was heading in wrong direction

By Abankula

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday slammed the governorship era of Akinwunmi Ambode in Lagos.

At a ceremony to commission a flyover bridge at Pen Cinema, which was begun by Ambode’s administration, Tinubu said the ship of state, under Ambode was heading in the wrong direction.

He said the drift became noticeable between 2017-2018.

The ship had to be steadied, he said, leading to the decision by political leaders to bring Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat, on board.

According to the APC leader, though there was skepticism about the Sanwo-olu and Hamzat, they have not disappointed.

And this was despite the setbacks of COVID-19, with the accompanying lockdown and the EndSARS protest last October.

In the fading hours of the protest, many state assets and police stations were burnt.

But Tinubu said he and other leaders are proud that the Sanwo-Olu team is now steering the state in the right direction.

He commended the Lagos cabinet for its various achievements and called the team “great performers and doers”.

The Pen Cinema Bridge, a dual carriageway, named after Bola Tinubu, is designed to free the traffic logjam in the area.