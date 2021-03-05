Super Eagles star Omeruo gifts wife, Chioma Range Rover

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has gifted his wife, Chioma Omeruo, a Range Rover on her birthday.

The Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a defender for Leganés in the Segunda División, customized his wife’s name; “Chioma” on the car plate.

A username identified Nikkyu on Instagram shared a video and photo of the new car, as she celebrates with Chioma whom she called her friend.

She wrote, “Something just happened right now my sister has joined the Range Rover gang 💃💃💃 congratulations @oma_omeruo thanks so much for this beautiful gift @omeruo better husband.”

The former Chelsea player also celebrated her wife on the occasion of her birthday.

He wrote; “It’s my special one’s Birthday. I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you Honeym…. May your day be filled with all the happiness, joy, and love your heart can possibly hold! Happy birthday my love.. I am glad to share this beautiful life with you.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️🎊🎊🎊🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳 🎂

Omeruo and his wife exchanged marital vows in 2017, and they have two children.