Senate President mourns Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sent his condolences to the family, friends and political associates of Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila over the death of the lawmaker in Abuja on Thursday.

Lawan also commiserated with the people and Government of Jigawa State over the incident.

Hon. Hassan-Kila until his death represented Gwaram Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The Senate President described the death as sudden and shocking and prays Allah to grant his loved ones and constituents the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Lawan also prayed Allah to accept the soul of the deceased into Aljannat Firdaus.